Big E. Says Bad Bunny Doesn’t Just Do WWE For the Paycheck

Big E. admires the passion that Bad Bunny has for WWE, saying the rapper doesn’t just do it for the money. Bunny is set to host WWE Backlash and has appeared intermittently for WWE over the past few years, and Big E. talked about Bunny’s motives for doing so with the Battleground Podcast. You can see some highlights below, per Wrestling Inc:

On Bunny’s enjoyment of his WWE work: “I’m not knocking any celebrity who comes in, takes a paycheck, and does what they’re asked, that’s fine. But you can tell with him, it’s so much more than that. He’s a guy who truly loves this. I think pro wrestling was his first love and grew up watching WWE. For me, it’s so dope and amazing to see someone like him, who is a massive, massive star, and comes in so humbly and so energetically to do what we do.”

On the effort Bunny puts into the work: “He’s come in and worked incredibly hard and his passion for this. I saw an interview, I think it was for Carpool Karaoke, where he said the WrestleMania match, I think he described it as ‘the best day of his life.'”