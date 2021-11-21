WWE News: Big E Talks Animosity Between Becky Lynch & Charlotte Flair and His Match Against Roman Reigns, Talking Smack Highlights

– Big E and Ariel Helwani discuss the animosity between Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair ahead of their match at Survivor Series. Big E noted that the Becky Lynch & Charlotte Flair feud has people talking and that he will have his eye on that match. He also said that Becky didn’t wait around but instead went out there and took what she wanted. When asked if he ever had a situation where he didn’t like working with his opponent, he said he has but not to the degree of the Becky – Charlotte situation since they were friends in the past.

– Big E talks about the biggest match of his career to date as he takes on Roman Reigns at Survivor Series.

– Talking Smack highlights: Sasha Banks celebrates her win over Survivor Series teammate Shotzi, Shinsuke Nakamura prepares for Damian Priest, and Sheamus looks ahead to WWE’s Fall Classic.