– During the WWE SummerSlam media conference, WWE Superstar Big E was asked about a potential commentary role. He stated the following (via Fightful):

“It’s something that has been discussed. Titus (O’Neil) is doing that and having great fun. I’ve had fun as well. I saw Becky’s comments about the pee break, and that’s something I’ve thought about many times. Many times. Do you wear a diaper? I’d probably wear a diaper. I like to stay hydrated. Three hours of being there, we can’t go in a bucket, there are people right behind you. I would. Maybe a catheter. It would be painful, don’t get me wrong, but I can’t sit there for three hours with no pee break. I’m going to add on to the Becky Lynch pee break commentary discourse and say that for me would be the biggest obstacle, the urine.”