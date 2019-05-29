wrestling / News
Big E. Responds to Bray Wyatt Apology: ‘Let Luke Harper Shine and We’ll Call It Even’
– Bray Wyatt’s latest stop on his apology tour involved the New Day, and Big E. took the opportunity to push for Luke Harper. Wyatt, who has posted apologies to The Shield and Chris Jericho as part of his latest gimmick, went back to Twitter to comment on New Day doing a skit mocking the Wyatt Family back in 2016.
In response to Wyatt’s asking for forgiveness, Big E. retweeted with “Let [Luke Harper] shine and we’ll call it even.” Harper has been off TV since his brief comeback for the Worlds Collide event taped during WrestleMania weekend after he asked for his release from the company.
@XavierWoodsPhD @WWEBigE @TrueKofi I forgive you guys for attempting to vandalize my home and making fun of me and my brothers.
I can be a real jerk sometimes 🖤
I’m sorry!! Can you forgive me?
Also Kofi is a great champ!
-Bray 🐍 pic.twitter.com/r7hgkpyPsd
— Bray Wyatt (@WWEBrayWyatt) May 29, 2019
Let @LukeHarperWWE shine and we’ll call it even. https://t.co/ifvLFBPsyz
— Florida Man (@WWEBigE) May 29, 2019
More Trending Stories
- Booker T Discusses Making His Grocery Store Fight With Steve Austin Work Despite It Being ‘Disaster on Paper’
- WWE Reportedly Confiscates MJF and ‘Save Us HHH’ Signs on Smackdown, MJF Comments
- Vince Russo Says AEW and WWE Working Together Would Be a Good Thing, Compares to WWE/ECW
- Vince McMahon Reportedly “Flipped His Lid” Over Sami Zayn Mentioning AEW