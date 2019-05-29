Big E. Responds to Bray Wyatt Apology: ‘Let Luke Harper Shine and We’ll Call It Even’

– Bray Wyatt’s latest stop on his apology tour involved the New Day, and Big E. took the opportunity to push for Luke Harper. Wyatt, who has posted apologies to The Shield and Chris Jericho as part of his latest gimmick, went back to Twitter to comment on New Day doing a skit mocking the Wyatt Family back in 2016.

In response to Wyatt’s asking for forgiveness, Big E. retweeted with “Let [Luke Harper] shine and we’ll call it even.” Harper has been off TV since his brief comeback for the Worlds Collide event taped during WrestleMania weekend after he asked for his release from the company.