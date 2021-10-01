Big E On Fans Chanting For Brodie Lee During Recent WWE Raw Promo, His Friendship With Brodie

In a recent interview on Oral Sessions with Renee Paquette, Big E discussed fans chanting for Brodie Lee during a recent WWE Raw promo, his friendship with Brodie, and much more. You can read his comments below.

Big E on fans chanting for Brodie Lee during his recent promo on Raw: “People chanting his name – I had the moment where I looked at Woods and just kind of, I’m getting chills thinking about it and I had chills then – it was one of those lines that I didn’t need anyone to react to because sometimes you throw out a line that’s just kind of for you and for people at home. I didn’t know if people would get it, but man, it was so heartwarming and almost overwhelming to hear those chants and to know that people knew who I was talking about and that his memory is still alive. I also love, and it’s a small thing, but I never called him Luke. Maybe in promos, but it was always Brodie. You’re not talking about this pro wrestler who died when you’re chanting Brodie – that’s my friend, that’s my buddy, that’s my brother. I appreciated that so much. It meant a lot.”



On his friendship with Brodie and wanting to keep his legacy going: “I just wanted to continue to keep his memory alive that we continue to remember him. I think what helps when I’m sad or down about him, he was just so damn funny. I have so many memories and pictures and videos. There’s a lot to smile about with him and his beautiful and incredible family. Amanda and those two crazy boys are still here and still thriving. For me, I know Brodie was one of the first people to come up to Kofi and congratulate him when he won the title. I know he would have done the same for me. There are these footprints all throughout my life where Brodie’s big ass feet are just markers of him….there are so many times I want to pick up the phone to text him or share something with him. How incredible of a human being he was and so giving. He had this crass layer of pretending to be a dick, but deep down he had such a massive heart and was such an incredible dude. In that moment, I know he would have been there for me. He would have had an incredible word for me and would have given me a big hug. I miss him all the time. One of the things that helps me too is just seeing the outpouring of love. Nine months after his passing, so many people speak so highly of him, so many people still love him and wear his shirts. It’s cool to know that your friend wasn’t just good to you, that they had this incredible impact on so many people’s lives. It felt like the very least that I could and should do was just to mention him.”

If using any of the above quotes, please credit My World with Jeff Jarrett with an h/t to 411mania.com for the transcription.