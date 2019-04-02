wrestling / News

Big E Calls SmackDown “The Mouthwash After The Raw Turd”

April 2, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Lambert
Big E

– Big E was hacked. Maybe.

This morning, The New Day member took to social media to give his review on where the two WWE brands stand heading into WrestleMania.

It’s unclear which segment on Raw prompted Big E’s tweet. Raw viewership has slowly declined leading into WrestleMania while SmackDown viewership has gone up ahead of Sunday’s event. Maybe Big E is onto something.

