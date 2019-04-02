wrestling / News
Big E Calls SmackDown “The Mouthwash After The Raw Turd”
April 2, 2019 | Posted by
– Big E was hacked. Maybe.
This morning, The New Day member took to social media to give his review on where the two WWE brands stand heading into WrestleMania.
I like to think of Smackdown as the mouthwash you need after the turd Raw just left in your mouth.
(I’d like to think I can get away with this tweet. If not…I was hacked.)
— Florida Man (@WWEBigE) April 2, 2019
It’s unclear which segment on Raw prompted Big E’s tweet. Raw viewership has slowly declined leading into WrestleMania while SmackDown viewership has gone up ahead of Sunday’s event. Maybe Big E is onto something.
More Trending Stories
- Jake Roberts Says WWE Matches Are Destroying Wrestling: ‘Nobody Sells a Damn Thing’
- Talent Reportedly Had Mixed Reactions to John Oliver Piece on WWE
- Chris Jericho Says Vince McMahon Thought His Match With Kevin Owens Was One Of The Worst In Wrestlemania History
- Cody Tells Becky Lynch to ‘Go Get It’ At WrestleMania 35, Lynch Seemingly References AEW