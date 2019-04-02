– Big E was hacked. Maybe.

This morning, The New Day member took to social media to give his review on where the two WWE brands stand heading into WrestleMania.

I like to think of Smackdown as the mouthwash you need after the turd Raw just left in your mouth. (I’d like to think I can get away with this tweet. If not…I was hacked.) — Florida Man (@WWEBigE) April 2, 2019

It’s unclear which segment on Raw prompted Big E’s tweet. Raw viewership has slowly declined leading into WrestleMania while SmackDown viewership has gone up ahead of Sunday’s event. Maybe Big E is onto something.