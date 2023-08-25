wrestling / News

Big E Says Carmelo Hayes Is A Star, Looking Forward To His Future

August 25, 2023 | Posted by Joseph Lee
WWE NXT Carmelo Hayes 6-27-23 Image Credit: WWE

In a post on Twitter, Big E praised the future prospects of current NXT champion Carmelo Hayes, calling him a ‘star’ and main eventer. The post came with a video of the two in what appears to be a photo shoot of former and current NXT champions.

He wrote: “Melo is a STAR. Couldn’t be a bigger fan of @Carmelo_WWE as a talent & professional. Looking forward to the main roster main events & world titles.

More Trending Stories

article topics

Joseph Lee

More Stories

loading