Big E. Says Chad Gable Is El Grande Americano: ‘I Could Pick That Body Out of a Lineup’

Big E. is insistent that he knows Chad Gable is El Grande Americano, though he doesn’t want people to make his reasoning weird. Americano has been appearing on WWE TV the last few weeks and his identity has remained a closely-guarded secret that only the most brilliant and observant internet detectives could potentially figure out. Big E., however, says he’s sure Americano is Chad Gable and explained why on the Raw Recap podcast.

“Let’s not go down this route,” E. began (per Fightful). “I know Chad Gable’s body. I’ve seen that man in many locker rooms and many wrestling rings. I could pick that body out of a lineup of 1,000 men, and don’t make it weird, okay? Don’t make it weird. I know who that is. I know who that is and don’t insult my intelligence by telling me it’s anyone other than Chad Gable. Let’s stop this whole charade. Let’s take this man out the mask. I know who you are. Let’s end this, all of it. Every little bit of it. Let’s kill it right now. Let’s be done with it, okay?”

He concluded, “I know every every square inch. I know how it all lays out. I see how the lats taper to the waist, okay? It wasn’t intentional, okay? I spent a lot of time around half-naked men and also naked men. This was not what I intended when I started out in this journey, but it’s a byproduct of this profession, okay?”

Americano defeated Dragon Lee on last night’s episode of Raw.