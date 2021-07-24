Big E On Fans Wanting Chad Gable & Liv Morgan To Be Pushed More In WWE, His Role As Locker Room Leader

In a recent interview on the Getting Over podcast, Big E discussed underutilized talents in WWE, his role as a locker room leader, and much more. You can read Big E’s comments below.

Big E on underutilized talents in WWE and fans wanting to see more of Chad Gable: “There are guys that I think are extremely talented. Apollo was like that for a long time where he was very good in the ring and the perception was, ‘He’s very good, but this is probably his ceiling.’ For a guy like him, he knows he has more to offer. I look at a guy like Chad Gable as well. We haven’t seen him scratch the surface. I’ve been in the ring with him and I have been wildly impressed. He’s an Olympian, man. That’s another pedigree. I wrestled in high school and was a state champion, but I’m an ant next to an elephant. There are so many degrees of separation. The way he carries himself, he’s a hard worker and a humble dude. He’s one of those guys I think people have been clamoring for a long time to see more of. There are guys like that.

On his role as a locker room leader and Liv Morgan’s potential: “Our industry is not an easy business to ascend to the top. There are a lot of very talented guys who spend a lot of time in catering or don’t get those opportunities that others do. For me, it’s hard to say that I’m a leader or a mentor. I don’t want to put myself in that position, but I do now understand, whether I want to be or not, I have been here for quite some time. I do hope I have the respect of my peers. I will go up to guys sometimes…..I have learned the value of telling people, ‘Hey, you’re really good at what you do and I’m a fan. Keep doing you.’ Too often in my own head, I thought, ‘No one really cares, I’m not established enough, let me keep that to myself.’ Maybe sometimes it falls on deaf ears, but I have no problem, men or women [giving advice]. I look at Liv [Morgan] too. People have been clamoring for her to do more and to ascend. The time she puts in on her off days to continue to get better. For me, I want to see everyone get the opportunities I got to live out their dreams and do something really cool. That feeling is incredible and I hope we get more of that talent who is underutilized to bust through that glass ceiling.”

