Big E On Playing A Unique Character In WWE, Wanting New Day Members To Be There If He Wins WWE Title

In a recent interview with SPORTbible, Big E discussed playing a unique character in WWE, wanting New Day members to be there if he wins the WWE title, and much more. Here are some of the highlights:

Big E on playing a unique character in his singles run in WWE: “I really believe if people wanted me to be given this opportunity, that’s down to the fact that I’m unique, that I’m me so for me to have this vast difference or departure from who I’ve been these last six years wouldn’t make sense. There will be times that it calls for me to be more serious, if you watch what I did with Sheamus recently, if a man picks you up and drops you through the windshield of a car, you better be angry! So there are times when the situation will provoke me being more serious and more angry but I don’t want to fundamentally lose who I am. I don’t wanna be like in 2012 when I debuted as a stoic bodyguard, I don’t wanna revert to that. That to me isn’t character progression, that’s regression and I don’t wanna do that.”

On wanting fellow New Day members Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods to be there if he wins the WWE title: “That’s a good question. I’d want them there, that makes a lot of sense. We’re on separate shows but we come together for pay-per-views and it’d mean the world to have their support not just spiritually but to have them physically there as well. Yeah, why wouldn’t they be? I’m so glad we were able to be there for Kofi during his match and if we were just in the back the whole time I’d have felt like ‘Man, I’m missing out on something pretty cool here.’ I don’t get to that opportunity, if I get that opportunity, I don’t get there without the last several years of having them be there by my side and me by their side week in, week out. So they’re instrumental to any run I have going forward.”