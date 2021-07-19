wrestling / News
Big E. Claims Men’s Briefcase at WWE Money in the Bank (Clips)
Big E. has stepped up to the next level, capturing the men’s Money in the Bank briefcase at tonight’s PPV. E. claimed the title during tonight’s show after delivering the Big Ending off the upper tier of the ladder to Seth Rollins, then climbed up and freed the briefcase.
The match also saw Drew McIntyre get attacked by Veer and Shanky, who softened McIntyre up before Jinder Mahal destroyed him with chair shots and dragged him to the back. You can check out clips from the bout below.
Big E. has now earned a championship match at the time of his choosing. He succeeds The Miz, who defeated Otis to claim Money in the Bank and cashed in on McIntyre back in January. Our live coverage of Money in the Bank is here.
Someone's career is about to change.
The Men's #MITB Ladder Match is NEXT, streaming LIVE on @peacockTV in the U.S. and @WWENetwork everywhere else!
🦚 https://t.co/6jnWRT2SCo
🌎 https://t.co/8tDzRburwc pic.twitter.com/JFDw6jv0vU
— WWE Network (@WWENetwork) July 19, 2021
LET'S DO THIS.#MITB @FightOwensFight pic.twitter.com/dvY1kdWl2F
— WWE (@WWE) July 19, 2021
LET THE FLOPS FLY!#MITB @SuperKingOfBros pic.twitter.com/SZRWlWJI7m
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) July 19, 2021
Is KING @ShinsukeN about to add Mr. #MITB to his list of credentials?! pic.twitter.com/qTlIxsIMP5
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) July 19, 2021
DRIP STICKS FOR EVERYBODY.#MITB @TheRealMorrison @mikethemiz pic.twitter.com/tpbUDHrOin
— WWE (@WWE) July 19, 2021
Could it very well be @WWEBigE's night at #MITB?! pic.twitter.com/8cfHu04wtf
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) July 19, 2021
Embrace the vision … of the next Mr. #MITB? pic.twitter.com/24mvaRZbRz
— WWE (@WWE) July 19, 2021
It truly is a MUST-WIN situation for @DMcIntyreWWE if he ever wants to see the #WWEChampionship again. #MITB pic.twitter.com/uaOXczaC3h
— WWE (@WWE) July 19, 2021
This is your Sunday Night Delight.#MITB @TheRealMorrison pic.twitter.com/fUayy0s1FZ
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) July 19, 2021
The Men's #MITB Ladder Match is LIVE RIGHT NOW on @peacockTV in the U.S. and @WWENetwork everywhere else … and it's been a WILD one so far.
🦚 https://t.co/MvelFFn2nH
🌎 https://t.co/aEwGYUp0uE pic.twitter.com/1qNJFGlzpM
— WWE (@WWE) July 19, 2021
AAAAAAAAAND @WWERollins just walked right into an #RKO by @SuperKingOfBros!!! #MITB
cc: @RandyOrton pic.twitter.com/yNfjJYm1uP
— WWE (@WWE) July 19, 2021
Have a nice trip, @KingRicochet!#MITB @DMcIntyreWWE pic.twitter.com/z4903BTfxr
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) July 19, 2021
WAIT A MINUTE.@JinderMahal has sent Veer & Shanky out to attack @DMcIntyreWWE! #MITB pic.twitter.com/3IOA6QvU4s
— WWE (@WWE) July 19, 2021
THE HEIGHT. 😱😱😱😱😱#MITB @KingRicochet pic.twitter.com/sKosol0nUN
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) July 19, 2021
RIDDLE-KO's EVERYWHERE.#MITB @SuperKingOfBros pic.twitter.com/09p9OUTKc7
— WWE (@WWE) July 19, 2021
Just as @FightOwensFight is picking up momentum, he gets driven THROUGH a ladder by @WWERollins! 🤯😱🤯 pic.twitter.com/mhoqmUdU0b
— WWE (@WWE) July 19, 2021
BELIEVE IN THE POWER OF POSITIVITY.@WWEBigE is MR. MONEY IN THE BANK! #MITB pic.twitter.com/CURawYlViZ
— WWE (@WWE) July 19, 2021
More Trending Stories
- Edge On What Made His WWE Feud With John Cena Special, Rey Mysterio’s Impact On Wrestling Industry
- Jay White Makes Impact Wrestling Debut After Kenny Omega Retains Impact Title At Slammiversary, FinJuice Runs Down After Show Goes Off Air (Pics, Video)
- Kevin Nash Names His Mt. Rushmore of Big Men Wrestlers in Broken Skull Sessions Preview
- WWE Reportedly Has Even More Surprise Returns Planned, Note On Expected Changes To Main Roster