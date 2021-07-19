Big E. Claims Men’s Briefcase at WWE Money in the Bank (Clips)

Big E. has stepped up to the next level, capturing the men’s Money in the Bank briefcase at tonight’s PPV. E. claimed the title during tonight’s show after delivering the Big Ending off the upper tier of the ladder to Seth Rollins, then climbed up and freed the briefcase.

The match also saw Drew McIntyre get attacked by Veer and Shanky, who softened McIntyre up before Jinder Mahal destroyed him with chair shots and dragged him to the back. You can check out clips from the bout below.

Big E. has now earned a championship match at the time of his choosing. He succeeds The Miz, who defeated Otis to claim Money in the Bank and cashed in on McIntyre back in January. Our live coverage of Money in the Bank is here.

