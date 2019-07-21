wrestling / News
WWE News: Big E Comments On The New Day’s Debut, This Week’s 25 Best Instagram Photos, Sheamus Works Out With Darren Young
July 21, 2019 | Posted by
– The New Day debuted five years ago today, and Big E didn’t let the milestone go by unnoticed. He commented on it through his Twitter account. He wrote:
Five years ago today, we vowed to stop shaking hands & kissing babies. We would then proceed to spend the next five years shaking hands & kissing babies. pic.twitter.com/IzdX3lwNsr
— Florida Man (@WWEBigE) July 21, 2019
– WWE has once again released an article looking at the 25 best Instagram photos of the week. You can see a few picks below.
– The latest Celtic Warrior Workout features Darren Young.
