Big E Confirms The New Day: Feel the Power Podcast Is ‘Over’

– In response to a tweet from Public Enemies Podcast, former WWE Champion Big E seemingly confirmed the end of The New Day: Feel the Power podcast. The podcast hasn’t had a new episode since September 2021, and it has only been Best Of episodes since that time.

Public Enemies Podcast initially tweeted, “Another Monday, another week without a new episode of The New Day Podcast 😭😭” Big E tweeted in response, “‘Take the ‘L’ out of lover. It’s over, brother.'” You can see that exchange below.

Another Monday, another week without a new episode of The New Day Podcast 😭😭 pic.twitter.com/6pIbEMUdMz — Public Enemies Podcast (@TheEnemiesPE3) August 28, 2023