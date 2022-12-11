wrestling / News
Big E Congratulates The New Day On Their NXT Tag Team Title Win
As previously noted, The New Day became one of only three teams to win the NXT, RAW and Smackdown tag team titles at NXT Deadline tonight. Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods beat Pretty Deadly to become the new NXT tag team champions. In a post on Twitter, Big E congratulated his fiends and tag team partners.
He wrote: “What an absurdly talented pair of partners! I won the wrestling lottery when I got to team with these two. Massive congrats, my brothers! Love y’all to death.”
What an absurdly talented pair of partners! I won the wrestling lottery when I got to team with these two. Massive congrats, my brothers! Love y’all to death. https://t.co/oOSi6Y7zJb
— Ettore “Big E” Ewen (@WWEBigE) December 11, 2022
