WWE News: Big E Says He Couldn’t Get Fired By WWE If He Tried, Travis Banks Reacts to Getting WWE UK Title Shot
– Big E. isn’t too worried about his Twitter activity impacting his status with WWE. The New Day Member replied to a fan who expressed concern that WWE might fire him for doing things like giving shout-outs to AEW, hitting on Becky Lynch’s mother and suggesting WWE stream erotica as a way to bring up ratings for Raw’s third hour.
In response to the post by the fan, Big E. replied:
Like that episode of Seinfeld where George purposefully gets stains on Babe Ruth’s jersey and drags a World Series trophy through the parking lot, I couldn’t get fired if I tried.
— Florida Man (@WWEBigE) June 5, 2019
– WWE posted video of Travis Banks reacting to becoming the #1 contender to WALTER’s WWE UK Championship. Banks earned a future shot at the title by winning a Fatal Four-Way against Joe Coffey, Dave Mastiff and Jordan Devlin on this week’s NXT UK.
Talking about the win, Banks said, “What does it mean? You know, after my injury, that sucked. After being taken out of Takeover was probably worse. But tonight? Tonight made it all worth it … How do I fancy my chances? Well, tonight I beat three of NXT UK’s best, and it’s just one more. And whenever that opportunity arises, The Kiwi Buzzsaw will be ready.”
