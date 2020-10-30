Big E On Daniel Bryan Coming Up With Idea For His Singles Run, Biggest Differences Between RAW & SmackDown

In a recent interview on Gorilla Position, Big E discussed the biggest differences between RAW and SmackDown, Daniel Bryan coming up with the idea for his singles push, and much more. You can read his comments below.

Big E on Daniel Bryan coming up with the idea for his singles run: “I have to give credit to Daniel Bryan because the idea for the solo run was from him. He’s actually a part of the process and he’s the one who said ‘Hey, here’s what we should do with Big E.’ He’s been behind that and for that, I’m really grateful. It feels like an environment where I do have a voice. I’m not saying I get to do everything that I want to by any means and I also think RAW has a great roster as well, but I love our roster…..when I look around at the show, I see a lot of possibilities. And now Bryan is back, you look at the Street Profits, and I just look at this roster and think we have a good show and I think we can continue to get better. I’m not saying it’s a perfect show by any means, but there’s some pride in like ‘This is the ‘A’ show’ and this is the show to watch. As much as I think the brand supremacy stuff we’re heading into can be cliche and corny, I do look at our show and think we have the better show. And I’m proud of what we’re building here.”

On the biggest differences between RAW and SmackDown: “I think one of the things too – and it’s not about dumping on RAW – but it’s just difficult with three hours, man. Three hours is a long time for anything. With SmackDown, you’re just able to have a tighter show. I think oftentimes with a three-hour show is, you have to have your guys wrestling, for the most part, every week. There are a lot of times on SmackDown where – man, with this Sheamus program, I realized we had kind of talked about some ideas or new music for me or new presentations and we talked about hey when’s the right time to play it? We never got around to because I realized I hadn’t been in the arena for a few months because Sheamus attacked me backstage, put me through the windshield, then I was out for like a week or so. Then we did the same thing with the security guard, and that was backstage as well. A lot of our stuff happened backstage until we had the match with Sheamus, but a lot of that was very quickly backstage. With SmackDown, with a two-hour show, we don’t have as many segments to fill. So it doesn’t have to be ‘Alright, we need to have a two-segment Big E match because we have three hours to fill.’ We are afforded the luxury of being able to do a little more creative stuff……the nice part too is I feel like I have a voice with the SmackDown creative team. We’re able to go back and forth with some ideas and they’re actually listening.”

If using any of the above quotes, please credit Gorilla Position with an h/t to 411mania.com for the transcription.