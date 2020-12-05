Big E. Debuts New Wale Theme Song, Brings Back Chalk Entrance on Smackdown (Clip)

Big E. brought back part of his old entrance and debuted a new Wale-performed theme song on this week’s episode of Smackdown. On tonight’s episode, the now-solo New Day member had a six-man tag team match as a tribute to Pat Patterson, teaming with Daniel Bryan and Rey Mysterio against Dolph Ziggler, Sami Zayn, and Shinsuke Nakamura. Big E. came out for the match to a new theme song and revived the use of power lifter’s chalk, which he used before he joined the New Day.

You can see the video below. The babyfaces were successful, with Bryan pinning Zayn to win the match.