Big E Defeats Baron Corbin At WWE Summerslam Kickoff Show (Pics, Video)

The battle for the briefcase happened on the WWE Summerslam Kickoff show, as Big E defeated Baron Corbin with the Big Ending. Corbin had stolen the briefcase from Big E a couple of weeks ago on Smackdown, which led to this match. E also got his briefcase back after the match was over, with Corbin having hard times yet again.

You can follow along with our live coverage of Summerslam here.