wrestling / News
Big E Defeats Baron Corbin At WWE Summerslam Kickoff Show (Pics, Video)
The battle for the briefcase happened on the WWE Summerslam Kickoff show, as Big E defeated Baron Corbin with the Big Ending. Corbin had stolen the briefcase from Big E a couple of weeks ago on Smackdown, which led to this match. E also got his briefcase back after the match was over, with Corbin having hard times yet again.
You can follow along with our live coverage of Summerslam here.
"I TOOK IT! IT'S MINE!"@BaronCorbinWWE does NOT plan on giving up @WWEBigE's #MITB briefcase at #SummerSlam!
🦚 https://t.co/5FC5w1zamA
🌎 https://t.co/aEwGYUp0uE pic.twitter.com/l8MPMxcjrh
— WWE (@WWE) August 21, 2021
NOT SO FAST, @BaronCorbinWWE!#SummerSlam @WWEBigE pic.twitter.com/D4oAS8hs9K
— WWE SummerSlam (@SummerSlam) August 21, 2021
REDEMPTION for @WWEBigE! #SummerSlam pic.twitter.com/WsjjOEr2yN
— WWE (@WWE) August 21, 2021
Back with its rightful owner.
Mr. #MITB @WWEBigE has his contract back! #SummerSlam pic.twitter.com/J20iogMHBf
— WWE SummerSlam (@SummerSlam) August 21, 2021
Big E wins the opening match on the Kickoff by pinfall at about 6:30. Big E gets his briefcase back! #WWE #SummerSlam #BigE pic.twitter.com/VUwdXVT7UQ
— 411 Wrestling (@411wrestling) August 21, 2021
More Trending Stories
- Doudrop Reveals Her Reaction to Her Name Change in WWE, Praises Eva Marie as a ‘Great Team Player’
- CM Punk Confirms His AEW Deal Is ‘Not Short-Term,’ Was In Talks For a Year and a Half
- Paul Heyman Finally Speaks About Alleged Issues With AJ Styles and the Good Brothers
- AEW Reportedly Set To Make Third ‘Major Acquisition’ After Alleged CM Punk and Bryan Danielson Signings