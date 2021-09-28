wrestling / News
Big E. Defeats Bobby Lashley on WWE Raw, Challenged By Drew McIntyre (Clips)
Big E. remains WWE Champion following this week’s episode of Raw, defeating Bobby Lashley in a steel cage. E. defeated Lashley in the main event of tonight’s show, pinning the former champion after hitting a Big Ending.
Following the win, Drew McIntyre came out with his sword and pointed from the ramp at E., suggesting that he will be the champion’s next challenger.
E. has now been WWE Champion for 14 days, having cashed in Money in the Bank on Lashley on the September 13th episode of Raw.
It's time.@WWEBigE defends his #WWEChampionship against @fightbobby inside a #SteelCage NEXT on #WWERaw, LIVE on @USA_Network! pic.twitter.com/PQI87eyOPk
— WWE (@WWE) September 28, 2021
…and they're not even in the #SteelCage yet.#WWERaw @WWEBigE @fightbobby pic.twitter.com/qh17W0nEGt
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) September 28, 2021
The timing of that Superkick.
*chef's kiss* 🤌 #WWERaw #SteelCageMatch @AustinCreedWins pic.twitter.com/fIdMeAdgHg
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) September 28, 2021
You love to see it.#WWERaw #SteelCageMatch @CedricAlexander @Sheltyb803 @TrueKofi pic.twitter.com/4iQnpm0bBd
— WWE (@WWE) September 28, 2021
Scouted. #SteelCageMatch #WWERaw @WWEBigE @fightbobby pic.twitter.com/RLhcMxezQq
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) September 28, 2021
It is absolute MAYHEM as @TrueKofi & @AustinCreedWins even the odds for @WWEBigE against @fightbobby's former 𝘣𝘶𝘴𝘪𝘯𝘦𝘴𝘴 partners @Sheltyb803 & @CedricAlexander! #WWERaw #SteelCageMatch pic.twitter.com/PWIru9ebXb
— WWE (@WWE) September 28, 2021
BIG ENDING FROM THE SECOND ROPE!
…and with that powerful move, @WWEBigE retains the #WWEChampionship! #SteelCageMatch #ThatWasAwesome #WWERaw @fightbobby pic.twitter.com/c2bEzXF6CS
— WWE (@WWE) September 28, 2021
#AndStill his time. #WWERaw #SteelCageMatch @WWEBigE pic.twitter.com/gr8WmQbk7I
— WWE (@WWE) September 28, 2021
A new challenger approaches. 🗡 #WWERaw @WWEBigE @DMcIntyreWWE pic.twitter.com/qbKZ4IopZq
— WWE (@WWE) September 28, 2021
