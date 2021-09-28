Big E. Defeats Bobby Lashley on WWE Raw, Challenged By Drew McIntyre (Clips)

Big E. remains WWE Champion following this week’s episode of Raw, defeating Bobby Lashley in a steel cage. E. defeated Lashley in the main event of tonight’s show, pinning the former champion after hitting a Big Ending.

Following the win, Drew McIntyre came out with his sword and pointed from the ramp at E., suggesting that he will be the champion’s next challenger.

E. has now been WWE Champion for 14 days, having cashed in Money in the Bank on Lashley on the September 13th episode of Raw.