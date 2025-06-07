– Speaking to The Sporting Tribune this week, former WWE Champion Big E discussed moving into broadcast work for WWE and more. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

Big E on becoming a WWE broadcaster: “It’s interesting because I never really had designs on being a broadcaster. I was out with a neck injury for a while, and they called me to be a part of the press conference in Vegas with The Rock a year or so ago, and that was a lot of fun. I said, you know what? I’ll keep doing this as long as it’s fun. So I’ve enjoyed it.”

On this being an interesting time in the industry: “It’s really such an interesting time in the industry with TKO taking over and all these pieces that are being shuffled about now. But I’m really enjoying it. I get to work with some really great broadcast partners, and as long as it continues to be fun, I still want to be here.”