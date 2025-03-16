Big E Discusses His Relationship With Roman Reigns

– In a new IGN video where he plays WWE 2K25, former WWE Champion Big E discussed his relationship with Roman Reigns going back to their college days. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

Big E on Roman Reigns: “I’ve known Roman for 14 years now. I remember him when he played football at Georgia Tech. I was a defensive tackle, he was a defensive tackle. So he’s someone, I’ve been aware of him since college. I think it was all conference at Georgia Tech. So he was someone, a name I knew from college.”

On an old video of Reigns spotting him in the gym: “Then starting off, there’s a video of me benching 575 at Cena’s gym that was used in a promo package and it’s Roman spotting me. Especially when you first come up in WWE and FCW, there were probably about 40 of us training together in a warehouse. So we’re together every single day. We’re doing shows on the weekends. We’re training together. So I’ve known Roman pretty well.”

Roman Reigns recently made his WWE TV return last Monday on WWE Raw. He interfered in Seth Rollins’ Steel Cage Match against CM Punk.