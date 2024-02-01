Big E Enjoyed Being Backstage at WWE Royal Rumble, Says He Missed Everyone

In an interview with Denise Salcedo (via Wrestling Inc), Big E spoke about how it felt to be back among his co-workers at WWE Royal Rumble, as he does not usually travel anymore. E took part in media appearances for last weekend’s event.

He said: “As performers, we’re so often in the mold of ‘what’s next?. We always thinking about our career, but the nice thing is since I’ve been out, I’ve been able to sit back and be a fan of people and see the lay of the land. I’m not on the road regularly so a lot of the people that I’ve known for quite some time I don’t get to see all the time. It’s just nice and especially for big events like this, for WrestleMania, when you see so many people you haven’t seen in so long, it’s just nice. We are, in many ways, a big traveling circus.“