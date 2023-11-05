Big E on Enjoying His Time Sitting Back as a WWE Fan Now

– During a recent interview with Busted Open Radio, former WWE Champion Big E discussed how his injury layoff has allowed him to enjoy his time and sitting back and being a fan more, and his work scouting talent for WWE. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Big E on enjoying his time sitting back and being a fan again: “Honestly, I’ve been able to kind of just sit back and put on my fan hat. When you’re on this hamster wheel, it’s hard not to always think about your spot and how you fit in and how to get to that next level and think about yourself. But being on the shelf a bit has kind of allowed me to just sit back and watch the product as a fan.”

On helping WWE by scouting talent: “You feel like the old guy in the locker room, but it’s been nice … The cool thing too is while I was out with injury, I’ve been helping with some of the scouting stuff, with the NIL stuff, doing tryouts. To me, if you really love the business, you want to make sure that it’s in good hands 10 years from now, 20 years from now.”

On seeing the talent of Raw and SmackDown getting respect: “That’s what I like now, is I can sit back and look at the amount of talent across the board.”