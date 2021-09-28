Big E Expected His Run Holding the Money in the Bank Briefcase to be Longer and Drawn Out

– In an interview with The Ariel Helwani Show, WWE Champion Big E discussed his run with the Money in the Bank briefcase and how he originally expected it to be a long and drawn out run. Big E won his briefcase last July at the event. He said the following (via Fightful):

“I thought it was going to be long and drawn out. At one point, it looked like I was going to be doing stuff with Corbin. Then there was the stuff with Logan Paul, so you think maybe that’s the direction things are going for a while. As you know, it’s a topsy turvy company of ours and things change all the time, so you never know. You also have Otis, who had the briefcase and didn’t end up becoming World Champion. That’s happened in other instances. You never know if that’s going to be you too. I’m glad that was not the case for me.”

Ultimately, Big E cashed in his briefcase on the Sept. 13 edition of Raw to beat Bobby Lashley and win the WWE Championship.