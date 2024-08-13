Big E Explains What Makes A Meaty Man

Big E recently did an interview with Adrian Hernandez (per Fightful), where he discussed a wide range of topics.

During the interview, the former WWE Champion discussed what makes a meaty man and a meaty match.

“A meaty man to me is just a burly man, and honestly, sometimes, it’s really a state of mind too. It’s not just about your physical vessel, and of course, that is important. I’m looking for people with big chests put together. You could be brolic, you could be all muscle, you could have a little heft to you. You could have a little blubber to you, that’s cool too. But if you come with the mindset of a man who is hefty, a man who shall not be moved, but instead I’m gonna move you, a mover of other men, yeah. also, I think it can extend to women as well. But anyways, it’s just about that. It’s about being stout. You can be ground-based. You can be a bit of a high-flier, too. We got some big, meaty men who like to jump off ropes and jump off things as well. That’s fine. But it’s about a mind state of stoutness, like I’m gonna get in the gym, Imma put on some weight, and Imma make sure that the earth, when I move, the earth feels me, that gravity knows who I am, gravity knows your name. That’s a meaty man. A meaty man match is just at least two of those people colliding, [claps his hands]. That’s what I want to hear. That’s the collision, when they slap, [claps again], that’s the meat slapping. That’s what it sounds like.”