– As noted, last night’s edition of WWE Raw, saw The New Day’s Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods turn their backs on Big E. They criticized Big E for not being there when he needed them and choosing his new life and girlfriend over them. Big E’s girlfriend, Kim Yim has since taken to social media to call out Woods and Kingston, indicating they are no longer invited over to their new home for dinner.

She wrote on Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods, “Nah when we bought our home I was looking forward to having the boys over…I was mentally planning to make TWO different meals to accommodate @TrueKofi vegan ass and @AustinCreedWins childish ass pallet. But since y’all wanna be ungrateful crybaby ass bitches y’all can CHOKE.”

Xavier Woods later responded, “Looks like I dodged a bullet not having to pretend to enjoy a bland ass meal.” Yim then chimed in, “The meal would have to be as bland as your singles run to accommodate your underdeveloped taste buds.” Additionally, Yim’s sister, WWE Superstar Michin (aka Mia Yim), later backed up her sibling. She wrote, “Feed em Popeyes biscuits and hide all the liquids.”

