Big E. Gives Update In New Video a Month After Getting Stem Cell Treatment

Big E. has provided fans with an update a month after he received stem cell treatment for his neck injury. The WWE star has been out of action since March of 2022 after sustaining a serious neck injury during a match on Smackdown, and he posted a video to his Twitter account that you can see below.

E. noted that he went to Cancun a month ago for stem cell treatment and says he feels great and highly recommends it. He added that he hasn’t had pain issues and thus there’s been no difference on that front, but is excited to see how the stem cells “percolate inside my body” and work, and noted it’s done great things for others. He said he will update fans as the months proceed.

E. recently noted that he is feeling great and has no pain or weakness issues, and that “the only issue is my C1 is healing fibrously, which is great for normal day-to-day life, but it’s not turning into new bone and ossifying yet. They’re not going to clear me until that happens.”