Big E Gives Update On Neck Injury, In-Ring Future Still Uncertain

In an interview with the Battleground podcast (via Fightful), Big E gave an update on his neck injury and noted that he had his one-year scan recently. He suggested that due to the complexity of the injury, his in-ring future is still uncertain.

He said: “It’s just a complicated fracture. I broke my C1 and C2 in two places, a Jefferson fracture is what it’s called. It just takes a little more time to heal. We just did the one year scans after WrestleMania, it was a little later because of WrestleMania. We need to sit down with the doctors at some point and figure out what the next step is. From my perspective, I feel great, I have no function issues, no pain issues, I’ve been in the gym since two weeks after I broke my neck. I’m feeling great. Obviously, your neck has to be in a certain condition to deal with the rigors of being in the ring on a nightly basis.“