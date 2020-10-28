Big E On His Goals As A Singles Star In WWE, What Wrestlers He Wants To Work With

In a recent interview on WWE After The Bell with Corey Graves, Big E discussed his goals as a singles star in WWE, what wrestlers he wants to work with, and much more. You can read his comments below.

Big E on his goals for his singles career in WWE: “There’s actually a quote that I don’t remember saying but I guess I did years ago that sometimes people will send me – it’s something like ‘If your goal isn’t to be world champion, then you don’t deserve to be here’. I feel that way. If a world championship isn’t something that’s in front of me, then I feel like I’m doing a disservice not only to myself but to the fans and to Kofi and Woods. If this split wasn’t for something big and important, then why are we doing it? So, that’s definitely important to me, so who knows. There’s something to feeling like the opportunity is earned as well. I know a lot of times you’ll see certain guys who get called up or get moved into a main event picture right away, or whether they get the opportunity and they actually win the title or they don’t, sometimes you feel like you lose out on something special there because you didn’t get to really ride with your guy who got to overcome.

“I said this to [Daniel] Bryan many times, but I think one of the best things to happen to Bryan was getting Brogue kicked at WrestleMania in a few seconds. Not saying he wasn’t ready or had the ability or had the people – he had all of that. But the fact that people – they felt like they were on the journey with this guy who had deserved it for so long and to see him screwed over one more time, it was that feeling of ‘Man, quit messing with our guy!’ That’s one of the reasons that the roof just exploded when he won his first title. I’m not saying I’m gonna have a Daniel Bryan type run, but my point is I just want to feel like the opportunity is earned. So, I’m ready to jump through the hurdles and I’m ready to work my way up even though I feel like I’ve already done with six years in with The New Day and prior to that. I don’t mind not having the opportunity in a week or two to have a world championship match. I don’t mind going through the obstacles I need to. That’s the ultimate goal – to be a world champion.”

On superstars he wants to work with on the main roster: “[Seth] Rollins – we’ve had singles matches before and obviously, we did some stuff with The Shield pre-New Day. I’d love to do stuff with Rollins. I still think he’s one of the best in the world. It’s hard because I often look around for new blood and I wish there was a bit more. It’s interesting in a company as large as ours, sometimes I don’t feel like our roster seems small at times. I look around sometimes and we also have a list of how many guys there are on SmackDown, and I look at the list and I’m like ‘That’s it?’ We have like 250 people or whatever under contract in this company……I’m sure there’s someone really dope that I’m missing.”

On potential NXT talents he’d like to work with: “We did something very quickly with Undisputed Era very briefly at Survivor Series. My timing is always horrible with this, but I always love faction stuff and I wanna do stuff with another faction and Undisputed Era. Those are guys who have been around together as a collective too. So, I would love to do stuff with them.”

If using any of the above quotes, please credit WWE After the Bell with Corey Graves with an h/t to 411mania.com for the transcription.