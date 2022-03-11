wrestling / News

Big E And Goldberg To Appear On Hot Ones: Truth Or Dab

March 11, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Big E. Goldberg Hot Ones Image Credit: First We Feast

WWE stars Big E And Goldberg are set to appear on the latest episode of Hot Ones: Truth Or Dab. Hot Ones production studio First We Feast announced on Thursday that the two former WWE Champions will appear on the March 11th episode of the show to promote the release of WWE 2K22.

You can see the announcement below:

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Big E., Goldberg, Hot Ones, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading