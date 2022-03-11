wrestling / News
Big E And Goldberg To Appear On Hot Ones: Truth Or Dab
March 11, 2022 | Posted by
WWE stars Big E And Goldberg are set to appear on the latest episode of Hot Ones: Truth Or Dab. Hot Ones production studio First We Feast announced on Thursday that the two former WWE Champions will appear on the March 11th episode of the show to promote the release of WWE 2K22.
You can see the announcement below:
#ItHitsDifferent when WWE Superstars @wweBigE and @Goldberg team up for a special edition of Hot Ones: Truth Or Dab tomorrow.
Presented by @WWEGames pic.twitter.com/q8CAfHHRbh
— First We Feast (@firstwefeast) March 10, 2022
