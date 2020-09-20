wrestling / News

Big E Has Raised $11,000 For New Day Fundraiser

September 19, 2020 | Posted by Joseph Lee
The New Day Smackdown Big E. Kofi Kingston

Earlier this year, Big E announced that he was selling a t-shirt with all proceeds going to the NAACP Legal Defense Fund. It featured a stylized photo of Big E and Kofi Kingston supporting Black Lives Matter on an episode of Smackdown.

In an update on Twitter, E revealed that the fundraising campaign has raised $11,000.

