Big E Has Raised $11,000 For New Day Fundraiser
September 19, 2020 | Posted by
Earlier this year, Big E announced that he was selling a t-shirt with all proceeds going to the NAACP Legal Defense Fund. It featured a stylized photo of Big E and Kofi Kingston supporting Black Lives Matter on an episode of Smackdown.
In an update on Twitter, E revealed that the fundraising campaign has raised $11,000.
We’ve donated over $11,000 to the @NAACP_LDF with the proceeds from this shirt. Let’s keep it going! https://t.co/uWHidEcdpS
— Florida Man (@WWEBigE) September 19, 2020
