Big E Implies That He And Hulk Hogan Have Resolved Their Issues

Last year, Hulk Hogan was reinstated into the WWE Hall of Fame and resumed working with the company, with WWE seemingly forgiving him after footage of him making very racist comments about African-Americans went public. He was brought into Extreme Rules to apologize to the roster and while some seemed to forgive him, others, like The New Day, released a statement showing they were hesitant (at best) to do so. In a post on Twitter yesterday, Big E wrote that he had the chance to speak with Hogan personally and apparently the two have resolved their issues. He wrote:

I’d like to think everyone deserves a path to redemption. I appreciate @HulkHogan taking the time to apologize & hear my position today. — Florida Man (@WWEBigE) April 7, 2019

Their statement at the time (which was sent out by Kofi Kingston), said that “if we see him make a genuine effort to change, then maybe our opinion will change with him.” While we’ll never know what was said between Big E and Hogan, it seems Big E is ready to give the Hulkster a second chance.