wrestling / News

Big E Implies That He And Hulk Hogan Have Resolved Their Issues

April 8, 2019 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Big E

Last year, Hulk Hogan was reinstated into the WWE Hall of Fame and resumed working with the company, with WWE seemingly forgiving him after footage of him making very racist comments about African-Americans went public. He was brought into Extreme Rules to apologize to the roster and while some seemed to forgive him, others, like The New Day, released a statement showing they were hesitant (at best) to do so. In a post on Twitter yesterday, Big E wrote that he had the chance to speak with Hogan personally and apparently the two have resolved their issues. He wrote:

Their statement at the time (which was sent out by Kofi Kingston), said that “if we see him make a genuine effort to change, then maybe our opinion will change with him.” While we’ll never know what was said between Big E and Hogan, it seems Big E is ready to give the Hulkster a second chance.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Big E., Hulk Hogan, Joseph Lee

More Stories

loading