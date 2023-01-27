Big E. In Town For Royal Rumble Weekend

Big E. is reportedly in town for this weekend’s Royal Rumble events. PWInsider reports that the New Day member is in San Antonio for this weekend, which is the first major event he has attended in person since he suffered a broken neck last year. Big E. was part of the tryouts at SummerSlam weekend but didn’t attend the show itself.

E. is scheduled for a signing at Wal-Mart tomorrow in the city at 1 PM local time. To be clear, there is no indication right now that he’s scheduled to appear on the PPV.