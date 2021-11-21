wrestling / News

Big E. Introduces Shawn Porter For Boxing Match (Clip)

November 21, 2021 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Big E. WWE Raw WWE Championship

Big E. did another introduction for a boxing match, this time serving as Shawn Porter’s hype man. The WWE Champion appeared at Porter’s welterweight match against Terence Crawford, introducing Porter as you can see below.

Crawford won the match in the tenth round by TKO.

Big E., Jeremy Thomas

