Big E. Introduces Shawn Porter For Boxing Match (Clip)
November 21, 2021 | Posted by
Big E. did another introduction for a boxing match, this time serving as Shawn Porter’s hype man. The WWE Champion appeared at Porter’s welterweight match against Terence Crawford, introducing Porter as you can see below.
Crawford won the match in the tenth round by TKO.
Big E with the intro for Shawn Porter’s walkout #CrawfordPorter pic.twitter.com/fe7WOV1RUN
— Spinnin Backfist (@SpinninBackfist) November 21, 2021
