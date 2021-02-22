wrestling / News
Big E Involved In New Animated Project ‘Our Heroes Rock’
On today’s episode of New Day: Feel the Power, Big E announced that he was involved in a new project called ‘Our Heroes Rock’ along with Andreas Hale and Jonathan Davenport.
Hale confirmed this on Twitter last night, writing: “Are you ready to #KickstartHistory with @TheRealDavenpoe @WWEBigE and myself? It begins on 2/22/21. #BlackHistoryMonth”
According to Fightful, the project is an animated series that looks at Black History through hip-hop and science fiction. The first episode looks at Ruby Bridges, the first African-American student to integrate an all-white elementary school in New Orleans. You can donate to the project’s Kickstarter here.
— Andreas Hale (@AndreasHale) February 20, 2021