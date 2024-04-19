Big E Is Having Fun As an Analyst, Says He Has More Lined Up In Future

Big E. is enjoying his work as a host and analyst, and says that he’s looking forward to doing more of it. The New Day member has made several appearances as a host and analyst on WWE TV as he remains out of action due to the neck injury he suffered in March of 2022. He spoke about the appearances on this week’s episode of The Bump and says that it’s something he’s having fun with.

“It has been a lot of fun,” Big E. said of his analyst work (per Fightful). “For me, I just want to continue to have fun. I always feel like I’m just winging it. That’s essentially my entire career, is just winging it. So the fact that people seem to enjoy the winging is nice.”

He continued, “So I think we have some more things lined up in the future. It’s something I’ve had a ton of fun doing so far, and what I love too is, the product, our shows, are so hot right now. Sell-out after sell-out. The excitement of the product has been incredible. So to be a small part of that has been a joy. So looking forward to doing more of it.”