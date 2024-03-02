Big E Told Kofi Kingston & Xavier Woods They Could Add A Fill-In New Day Member

Big E. says that he told his New Day brethren that they could add a temporary member of New Day while he’s out of action, but they refused. The former WWE Champion has been out of action since suffering a neck injury in March of 2022, and he said in an interview with WhatCulture that he told Kofi Kingston and Xavier WOods to add a fill-in member if they wanted to.

“Yeah, it’s a long time,” E. said about their evolution as a group (per Fightful). “We are old. Our hairlines don’t look the same [laughs]. But yeah, man. It’s been quite the journey, and for a year or so, we’ve been eying the ten years. It’s not the same. I’m not around. I told those guys too, as long as I’m out, please don’t feel like you’re beholden to me. My voice comes on at the beginning of the song every time, and I’m not around. I don’t know if that’s fair to those guys.”

He continued, “If you need to fill in with a third, feel free to. But they’re always so adamant about, ‘No, no, this is the group.’ I appreciate them dearly for that. But yeah man, it’ll be ten years. We’ve had a really interesting run in many ways. Our brotherhood, our love for each other, we’ve talked about ad nauseam. Everyone knows all about that. But man, I’m just so appreciative to have really great partners.”

There’s no word on when or if E. will eventually return to the ring.