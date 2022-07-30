Big E. Likes The Idea Of WWE Trios Belts, Wants More Trios Teams First

Big E. is a fan of the idea of trios titles, and wouldn’t mind seeing the concept brought into WWE. The WWE star, who has long been part of a trio in New Day member, spoke with Fightful at the WWE tryouts today and was asked about the idea of trios titles in WWE, something AEW has just announced.

“I’d love that,” E. said. “I’d love to see more factions, I’d love to see like, you know, I don’t want trios titles to come out and not have the three-man groups already in place. But I’d love to see that, and I’m a big fan of factions and I think it’d be really dope.”

Big E. is currently out of action due to a broken neck and has said that he is “at peace” if he can never wrestle again.