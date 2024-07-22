Big E Says New Day Are At A ‘Bit Of a Crossroads’

Big E. recently weighed in on the New Day’s current status in WWE, saying the group is at a “bit of a crossroads” at the moment. The two active members of the trio, Xavier Woods and Kofi Kingston, have been in a rough spot as they feud with the Final Testament and E. weighed in on the matter in an interview with Getting Over.

“Obviously, those are my brothers for life,” E. said (per Fightful). “They are in a bit of a crux. We have spent so much time at the top of the tag division. Kofi being World Champion. I got an opportunity to be World Champion. Woods is King of the Ring. Now, after the run in NXT, it’s ‘Where do we fit here?'”

He continued, “Now, the stuff with Karrion Kross and that direction, I feel, is a bit of a crossroads, figuring out what they want to do. It was always a trio and we always did things together. In many ways, I don’t want to say it’s on them, I haven’t left them, but it’s something they need to go through and they need to handle as well. Kofi is in his 40s, Woods is in his late 30s. They still have a ton more to offer. Whether they do that as a collective or in singles, it’s an interesting time to see which direction they go.”

E. remains out of action due to the neck injury he suffered back in 2022.