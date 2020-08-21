In a recent interview with The Sun, Big E discussed the formation of the New Day, the faction’s critics, Kofi Kingston’s WWE title win, and more. You can read his comments below.

On the critics who thought the New Day concept wouldn’t work: “When we started this trio six years ago we had so many naysayers. We had so many people who didn’t believe in us. Woods and I were definitely floundering in our careers, Kofi – he had done a lot but he was also floundering as well. And the reason we’ve gotten this far is because we dealt with all the nonsense and the outside noise and the people who laughed at us.”

On his happiness for Kofi Kingston winning the WWE title: “I remember the Hell in a Cell match we had with The Uso’s. To me, maybe our best match, as a trio ever, or as a faction. The best New Day match ever. Kofi, we had a rotation and it was Kofi’s turn to be in the match but he selflessly said: “hey Woods I know this is important to you. You’re going to be in the match. He’s done that so many times where he could have had an opportunity to shine big, and he decided to step away and not begrudgingly. When I first found out that this was the route we’re gonna go, he pulled me aside and he legitimately had a smile on his face and said: “I’m so happy for you man this is your time. He’s one of the most selfless people I’ve ever met in this industry, one of the most likeable people, and I couldn’t even fathom making that moment about me.”

On whether he considered challenging Kingston for the championship: “If that opportunity came up and it made sense, that’s a different consideration but at no point was I going to insert myself into this Kofi Mania run. It never crossed my mind and never would because I really feel like what we bring to the table as far as a real-life bond is very different from any other faction that I can think of or that I’ve heard of. We genuinely ride for each other, When the time is needed for one of us to take a step back for the others to shine, we do what’s best for the group, and that’s been the key to our success.”