Big E On How His New Day Teammates Want To Prove They’re Still Relevant
February 17, 2024 | Posted by
In an interview with The Bump (via Fightful), Big E spoke about his New Day teammates Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods, and their quest to stay relevant in WWE.
He said: “Yeah, there’s definitely a change. You know, look, I talked before about how hard it is to get to the top, but staying here, staying relevant, with all this influx of young talent, especially in the tag team division — I know how hungry those guys are to prove that they’re still at the top, that they’re still the best tag team around. They’re out there on a weekly basis, on a nightly basis, to show them.“
