Big E. Gives New Health Update, Whet He Needs In Order To Be Cleared To Return

Big E. gave a new update on his health, noting what he needs to have happen to get cleared for an in-ring return. The New Day member has been out of action since his neck injury on the March 11th, 2022 episode of WWE Smackdown, and he spoke with Chris Vannini on Getting Over where he gave an update. You can see highlights below, per Fightful:

On his neck status: “Now we’re at two years and running since I broke my neck. I broke my C1 in two places, my C6 as well. I feel great. I have no issues with pain, no issues with discomfort, weakness, any of those things. My strength is great. The only issue is my C1 is healing fibrously, which is great for normal day-to-day life, but it’s not turning into new bone and ossifying yet. They’re not going to clear me until that happens. It’s obviously a very important bone. Right now, that is the waiting game. I did go to Cancun about a month ago for stem cells. We’ll see if that changes anything. Right now, I feel great, I’m just not in a position to be cleared quite yet.”

On doing a spot before WWE Money in the Bank: “It was cool. It was just a little hit for the countdown show. The cool part for me was, even though there weren’t a ton of fans in the arena, getting some love again was very very cool. It’s nice being back. It’s something that I’ve been doing for 15 years and it feels like a second home in many ways.”