Big E On NJPW’s Influence On American Wrestling, Would Like to See WWE-NJPW Crossover

Big E. is a big fan of NJPW, and he says he’d love to see WWE work with the Japanese promotion in some capacity. WWE has worked with a number of promotions, particularly in 2024 such as AJPW and GCW, and Big E. was asked at Fanatics Live over WrestleMania weekend about the notion of the company working with NJPW.

“My thoughts on New Japan? I always have,” Big E. said (per Fightful). “I love that wrestling is in a really great spot where people have a lot of different options. There is a ton to watch, a ton of different styles. I love Shingo Takagi. I think he is very, very talented. There’s a ton of great talent in New Japan, and I feel like New Japan has greatly influenced a lot of the style of modern US wrestling. At least we all think we can make it in New Japan. A lot of us dream of one day doing a run in Japan, or doing a G1. But it takes a toll, from what I hear.”

He continued, “It’d be cool. I think we’re doing more, obviously, it’s really cool to see Shayna [Baszler] at Bloodsport. Wasn’t [William] Regal’s son [also at Bloodsport?] Yeah. So I feel like now we’re in an atmosphere where you might get to see a talent change between New Japan and WWE. That’d be cool.”