Big E. Reiterates There’s No Hard Feelings Against Ridge Holland For Injury

Big E. has said before that he doesn’t hold his injury against Ridge Holland, and he emphasized that in a recent interview. Big E. was on HOT 97 and was asked about his neck injury, which happened when Holland delivered an overhead belly-to-belly suplex on the outside and E. landed on his head.

“Yeah, we worked together before, and he’s a good dude, so I didn’t want him to feel bad,” E. said (per Fightful). “He actually sent me a box of meat rub. That’s how us men, that’s how we settle things, that’s how we smoke the peace pipe. He sent me a bunch of beef. But I don’t really eat red meat like that, so sent it to Johnny [Davenport].”

He added, “It’s no hard feelings, things just went awry. There’s no malice, he didn’t mean to hurt me. He was posting that people were sending him death threats. Things go awry in wrestling. It happens. He didn’t mean it, we’re cool, it’s fine. Leave that man alone.”

It is still unknown at this time when or if Big E. will return to the ring.