Big E Says There’s No New Day Without Him, Responds To Kofi Kingston Erasing Him From Photo

As previously reported, Kofi Kingston celebrated the anniversary of his WWE title win, sharing a photo of the moment with Big E erased from it. In an interview with the RAW Recap podcast (via Fightful), Big E responded to Kofi erasing him from the moment and said that there would be no New Day without him. E was kicked out of the group last year.

He said: “Look, I know it’s been their duty to try to erase me from their history and that again, is their God given right to do as they choose. But people know I was there. There is no New Day without me. Honestly, if we look at the trajectory of the New Day since I’ve been gone. Let’s count the number of titles, it’s been a little lacking. Let’s count the number of main events, also been a little lacking. Let’s look at what has happened since my departure. It has not been, we talk about all the titles won, greatest tag team of all time, all these things, all these accolades. These things were all done when I was around, and that speaks for itself. But look, KofiMania was obviously a very, very special moment to a lot of people. I can never take it away from Kofi, that is something that he earned. The time he put in this company before I even arrived is remarkable. He was there, the singles match with Daniel Bryan was something people will often remember. So I can’t claim that, I can’t take anything away from that moment. But look, I was there, I was a part of it. Well, I don’t know when we talk about the rise of KofiMania and that gauntlet tag match that we had with the Usos come out and forfeit. If you try to erase me, tell me how that happened. Was it a handicap match now? Is that what you’re saying? So anyways, look, I know my place in history. I’m very comfortable with what I’ve done in my career, and all the rest is just discourse.“