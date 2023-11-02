Big E Says There’s No Timeline For WWE Return, Wishes He Had More Information

In an interview with Busted Open Radio (via Fightful), Big E said he didn’t have an update on when he would be able to return to the ring, but noted that he feels great. E has been out of action since breaking his neck in a match in March of 2022. He fractured his C1 and C6 vertebrae, but didn’t damage his spinal cord or any ligaments.

He said: “I wish I had more information for you. Right now, there is really no timeline. I’ve been to a few different doctors who have looked over my scans. I don’t have any issues, I feel great, but I broke my C1 in two different places, it’s called a Jefferson fracture and because of the nature of the fracture, it takes longer to heal. Initially, they told me three months. I thought three months and I would be back to wrestling, but things ended up being more complex. There are chances I might take with a broken forearm or finger. An ACL (injury), I’ve had before. I started wrestling when I was 23, and at the time, I was like, ‘If I die in the ring, doing what I love, so be it.’ I’m 37 now and you see life differently and you have other things to think about. I’m trying to make the best decision for myself and my health moving forward. I don’t have any answers.“