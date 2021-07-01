Big E on Competing in His First Money in the Bank Match

– Speaking on The Bump spoke to Big E this week on competing in the Money in the Bank Ladder Match at this month’s event and more. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

On competing in Money in the Bank: “I’m excited! There’s a lot of things I’ve realized I haven’t done because I have been with The New Day for so long, and I haven’t done a lot of singles stuff. I actually have never been in a Money in the Bank match, so that should be dope.”

Big E on Apollo Crews: “Yeah, it’s me and Apollo damn near every week, you know. I will say as much as we butted heads, Apollo Crews, I think, is an incredible talent. To beat a guy like him with [Commander] Azeez at ringside means something. So, for me, this is about getting on track. I really feel like my momentum has slowed since WrestleMania, and now, it’s time to get that back going. That’s the beautiful thing with the Money in the Bank match: you can be ice cold going in. You could have zero momentum. You win that briefcase, and your fortunes can turn just like that, so I’m hoping to ignite some things for myself [and] make some opportunities.”

On Kofi Kingston challenging Lashley for the title: “Look, man, Kofi has been holding it down, Kofi and [Xavier] Woods. Much respect to Kofi and Woods. Woods is out there killing it in a Hell in a Cell, you know, it didn’t go his way. Those two doing their thing on Raw has boosted my spirits and has inspired me. Kof has been in this position before. He’s been chomping at the bit for another opportunity, so it’s much deserved, man. Those guys have been holding RAW down in many ways. You could argue they’re the MVP’s of RAW. I know Kofi isn’t going to waste his opportunity. This means a lot to him. He’s a guy who never had the ‘I made it’ feeling. He’s never rested on his laurels. He’s never coasted. So, I know he’s going to bring it, and I’m excited to see what he does. Either way, I know it’s going to be a historic night for ya boys.”