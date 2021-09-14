Big E on Having New Day Present for His Title Win, the Crowd Reaction to His Victory

– Sports Illustrated’s Justin Barrasso spoke to new WWE Champion Big following his historic title win at last night’s WWE Raw. Big E discussed the amazing crowd reaction to the moment and more. Below are some highlights.

Big E on the crowd reaction to his win: “It was a spiritual experience. I connected with this massive group of people that all wanted the same thing. To have that support and the people behind me, it’s a moment I’ll never forget. At first, I couldn’t find the hard camera. I lost where I was in space when Bobby grabbed me for the Dominator. This is the single biggest night of my career, so I wanted to get that moment right. Then, as I was going for the Big Ending, I had a very big man in my hands so I was only focused on the task at hand. After that, all I could hear was that reaction from the crowd.

On winning the title on Raw with New Day present: “It still would have been meaningful if I had won the title on SmackDown, but to me, this was the way to do it. They had to be here. I don’t get here without them. With us, it’s a brotherhood. We hurt together, we smile together, this is real. All the toughest times have brought us closer together. I’m grateful for all the valleys and lows with them, because we got to experience all of this together. I’m so grateful for everything I have done in WWE, because I had the time to grow. I needed those years of seasoning. I think back to all the times I was so scared to do the right thing, but now it is so comfortable, and so much of that is because of Woods and Kofi. I had no business even getting to WWE, but I’ve been blessed along the way to get to this point, and I’m so thankful.”

Big E on what’s next: “This is only the beginning. I’m still going to be myself. I’m still going to be fun. I’m going to put my own spin on this run, and I’m here with purpose and drive. I can’t wait to show everyone what I’ve got.”

411’s Blake Lovell discusses Big E winning the WWE Championship on RAW, the booking of his title victory, why motivated WWE is the best WWE, expectations for how WWE will portray Big E as champion, and much more.

*Intro

*1:26 Big E wins the WWE title

*4:18 Will this reinvigorate RAW?

*7:48: Motivated WWE is the best WWE

*16:54 How will WWE book Big E’s title reign?