Big E On His Recovery From Neck Injury, Listening To His Doctors

In an interview with TMZ, Big E was asked if there’s any hesitation in returning to the ring, even if doctors clear him. He suffered a broken neck a year ago today and has yet to return to wrestling.

He said: “I just want to make the best decision. I gotta see what the scans say and then talk to doctors and go from there. Right now, before I do anything, I’m not gonna make any rush to judgments or anything. So just see how everything looks. No anxiety at all, man. Everything is impermanent. If it comes to an end, cool. If doesn’t, cool. What will be, will be. I’m good with whatever. Yeah man, I guess for me it’s just, life will always give you twists and turns that you don’t anticipate and I think just doing the best you can with what you got. Life is a gift, man. You’re here. If you’re walking, you’re healthy, if you have your family and friends, you’re blessed. So focus on what you do have and not what you don’t have.“