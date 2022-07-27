Big E on How WWE Has Helped Him During His Injury

– During a recent interview with Ariel Helwani on The MMA Hour, WWE Superstar and former WWE Champion Big E discussed his injury layoff and how WWE has been financially helping him during this period. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

Big E on how WWE has taken care of him financially during his injury layoff: “Yeah, I’m still getting paid, I have no complaints with the way they have taken care of me. I’ve been paid very regularly. My money hasn’t gone down at all. They’ve also helped me they sent me like a bone stimulator as well to help accelerate the growth of the bone. Medical has been there, they’ve done a great job. There’s been no expense either with my medical stuff. So yes, I’ve been taken care of for sure.”

On making a role for himself on TV even if he’s not wrestling: “I think it has to make sense I’d have to be able to carve out a role that I think is that makes sense for me. So yeah, just because I’m not wrestling anymore, if that is indeed the case, that doesn’t mean that I can’t find a way to still be involved.”

Big E suffered a broken neck during a tag team match on WWE SmackDown earlier this year.